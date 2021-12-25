Over 1,000 Americans are stuck on the MS Koningsdam cruise for the holidays because Mexico has banned them from leaving due to the Covid outbreak.

Due to the Covid outbreak in Mexico, over 1,000 Americans are stuck on the MS Koningsdam cruise for Christmas.

According to reports, about 1,000 Americans are stranded on a cruise ship with a Covid outbreak after Mexico prohibited them from disembarking.

The Koningsdam, a Holland America Line ship, set sail from San Diego on Sunday for Mexico, but the Mexican state of Jalisco barred passengers from disembarking because several people tested positive for Covid.

Because of the Christmas holiday, the cruise line couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday, but a Holland America spokesman, Erik Elvejord, emailed a statement to Fox 5 San Diego.

The cases arrived with fully vaccinated crew members, Elvejord told a local Fox affiliate.

“They’re all in isolation and showing mild or no symptoms,” he said.

“As a precaution, close contacts have been quarantined.”

He wouldn’t say how many positive cases there were, but according to the Daily Mail, 21 crew members tested positive for the virus.

According to Fox, the ship is returning to San Diego and should arrive on Sunday.

Beverly Carver-Percival, one of the passengers, vented her displeasure on social media.

“Well, after a long journey, we finally arrived in Puerto Vallarta, and Mexican Customs will not let us disembark due to Covid,” she explained.

“However, what a wonderful trip we’ve had thus far, and perhaps we’ll take another trip out here without a cruise ship,” she wrote.

“I don’t believe swearing is allowed on Facebook, but the F-bomb is on the tip of my tongue.”

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“My heartfelt condolences to my loved ones.”

In a post on Thursday, a Twitter user praised the cruise line and how it handled the situation.

“Thank you, @HALcruises, for taking such good care of us and for being so accommodating.

“(hashtag)konigsdam,” the individual wrote on Twitter.

According to a report by NPR, 48 passengers and crew members on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Miami tested positive for Covid earlier this week, out of a total of 6,091.

Three cruise ships docked in South Florida were affected by the storm.

“Each person was quickly quarantined.

“Everyone who tested positive was asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and their health was constantly monitored,” Royal Caribbean International said in a statement to NPR.

The outbreaks occur as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly across the United States during the holiday season.

According to the latest CDC estimates, the Omicron variant is responsible for at least 73 percent of all new Covid cases, particularly in Florida, which had the largest single-day increase in newly reported cases since the pandemic began.

