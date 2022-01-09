Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Northern Cyprus, setting a new daily record.

According to the Turkish Cypriot Health Ministry, the number of cases has surpassed 39,000, with 5,240 coronavirus patients currently being treated.

LEFKOSA is a town in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

For the first time, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) reported over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

In a written statement, the Turkish Cypriot Health Ministry said that out of 20,882 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,001 people tested positive for the virus.

The virus is being treated in 5,240 people across the country, with 13 of them in hospital intensive care units.

According to the statement, 148 people have recovered from the virus so far.

To date, 143 people have died from coronavirus, with 39,371 cases reported.

3,710 vaccine shots have been given across the country in the last 24 hours.

In the Greek Cypriot administration, there are 3,777 cases.

The Greek Cypriot administration’s health authority announced in the last 24 hours that 77,255 tests had been performed and 3,777 new cases had been discovered, according to Southern Cypriot media.

73 of the 225 patients treated in hospitals were said to be in critical condition, with 29 requiring intubation.

In addition to today’s cases, the country has seen 192,157 cases since the outbreak began, with 649 people dying as a result of the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has killed nearly 5.47 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with nearly 299 million cases reported worldwide.

Merve Berker in Ankara contributed to this article.