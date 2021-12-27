Over 1,000 new tips and 800 DNA samples on the murdered beauty queen have been received in the last 5 years, according to JonBenet Ramsey cops.

Over 1,000 new tips and 800 DNA samples on the murdered beauty queen have been received in the last five years, according to JonBenet Ramsey cops.

In the last five years, police have tested 800 DNA samples and received about 1,000 tips in connection with the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

The six-year-old pageant queen was discovered dead in the basement of her Boulder, Colorado, home around Christmastime in 1996, but the mystery of her murder still looms over the 27-square-mile city.

On the 25th anniversary of his young sister’s death, John Andrew Ramsey told The Sun exclusively that he believes the killer is still alive and killed her to fulfill a “fantasy.”

“I don’t believe he’s gone.”

In a recent interview, he said, “I think it can be solved, but will it? I don’t know.”

“The killer is a narcissistic, sadistic pedophile who used my father or sister to fulfill his own fantasies.”

Our family fit into his fantasy for some reason.”

When approached by The Sun on the 20th and 25th anniversaries of the young girl’s murder, Boulder police issued statements but declined to comment further because it is “an active and open investigation.”

Boulder police said in 2016 that they analyzed 200 DNA samples, “reviewed or investigated over 20,000 tips, letters, or emails,” and traveled to 18 states to interview suspects.

Police have analyzed 1,000 DNA samples, received 21,016 tips, and visited 19 states, according to a statement issued in 2021.

“Multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches, thanks to huge advances in DNA technology.”

Boulder police said in a statement that “the CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigation) has updated over 750 references samples with the latest DNA technology.”

Every week, decades-old cold cases that were once considered hopeless dead ends are solved across the country, and there aren’t many American cold cases bigger than JonBenet’s.

CeCe Moore, Parabon’s chief forensic genealogist and one of the most respected voices in the field, said, “I get literally thousands of emails about JonBenet’s case.”

According to her, the case is “primed for solving” using the most recent genealogical breakthroughs.

According to David Mittelman, CEO of Othram, the first private lab dedicated to using cutting-edge technology and the most recent advancements in forensic genealogy to solve cold cases, even the tiniest, most minute sample of DNA may be sufficient.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Mittelman stated, “All of our work is done in-house.”

“Forensic evidence is usually flawed, there isn’t a lot of it, and it can be contaminated,” Mittelman explained.

“However, we can get a hit with the tiniest amounts of DNA that has been severely degraded.”

Over the summer, Othram figured out who killed Stephanie Isaacson…

