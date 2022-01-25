Over 1000 people have signed a petition calling for a lollipop service at a ‘dangerous’ Glasgow junction.

Linda Tait, the petition’s lead signatory, has stated that children’s school journeys can cause “psychological distress” due to “rush-hour volume and race-track mentality leading to driving arrogance.”

Linda Tait, the petition’s lead signatory, wants Glasgow City Council to make the Crow RoadWhittingehame crossing safer for schoolchildren.

She claims that children’s school trips cause them “psychological distress” because they “clutch hands, cross quickly, skirt cars blocking the junction, and avoid traffic-light offenders.”

By Tuesday morning, her petition had received over 1110 signatures, and it is still open for signatures until January 31.

It will then be presented at a council committee meeting, where councillors will be able to make recommendations on how to proceed.

Ms Tait stated, “All children should be able to walk to school safely and with increasing independence.”

“Midway between the high-speed ExpresswayM8 and the chaotic Anniesland Cross, the Crow RoadWhittingehame crossing splits a main artery for vehicles traveling north-southsouth-north.”

“Driving arrogance is the result of rush-hour volume and race-track mentality.”

Walking, cycling, and wheeling will be “the first and natural choice” for getting to school, according to the city council’s active travel strategy, but “our children fear these due to a vehicle-dominated junction lacking visible deterrent.”

“Providing cross patrols for perilous journeys would, on the surface, encourage active travel.

I strongly urge GCC to install a lollipop person at the dangerous Crow Road/Whittingehame intersection; invest in the future of our children.”

Local councillors and parent groups have backed the petitioner, and SNP MP Carol Monaghan has also endorsed her cause.

Parents have expressed “serious concerns” about “reckless high-speed driving” from the Clyde Tunnel through Jordanhill to the Whittingehame crossing, according to Eunis Jassemi, the Labour candidate for the Victoria Park ward in May’s council elections.

“It’s gotten to the point where parents at Broomhill Primary School are so concerned about the lack of road safety that their children are no longer allowed to walk alone near the road,” one parent said.

“Residents have stated that speed cameras and new provisions to combat high-speed driving would be beneficial, and I urge Glasgow City Council to take this into consideration.”