Over 10,000 Mongolian mothers to receive Order of Maternal Glory

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — By a decree of Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, a total of 10,677 Mongolian mothers will receive the Order of Maternal Glory this year, the presidential press office said on Saturday.

Mongolia established the Order of Maternal Glory in 1957 to award mothers who give birth to four or more children and ensure due care for their health, education, as well as physical, spiritual and moral development.

“Raising healthy and well-behaved children is a great honor for mothers and a huge investment in the development of the country,” Battulga said during a ceremony to award the Order of Maternal Glory to 1,021 mothers in the Bayanzurkh District of the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator on Saturday.

The Order of Maternal Glory is awarded to mothers on International Children’s Day or June 1 every year, but this year the award ceremony was postponed until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are now more than 200,000 awardees of the order across Mongolia, official data showed. Enditem