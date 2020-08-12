Over 10,000 Myanmar nationals arrive home by relief flights

YANGON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Myanmar government has brought 10,482 citizens back by relief flights and special flights as of Wednesday night, according to a release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Due to the suspension of international commercial flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has been bringing back its citizens stranded in foreign countries and regions.

On Wednesday, 92 Myanmar nationals from the United States and 33 from South Korea arrived by a relief flight at the Yangon International Airport.

Under the management of the respective ministries and Yangon Region Government, the returnees will be put under facility quarantine in Yangon region for 21 days on their arrivals.

Meanwhile, the ministry recently announced the arrangement of relief flights and special flights for citizens with urgent matters such as emergency medical treatment or surgical appointments abroad, for those who need to return to overseas workplaces on time, and scholars and students going abroad for studies either on government or personal programmes and others.

The effective period of temporary entry restrictions for all incoming visitors was also extended by the ministry to Aug. 31 as part of containment measures against COVID-19.

Myanmar has reported 361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of Wednesday, according to the latest figures released by the Health and Sports Ministry. Enditem