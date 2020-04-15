Over 100k infections in, France becomes 4th country to surpass 15,000 coronavirus deaths

The death toll from Covid-19 has reached 15,729 in France, making it the fourth country after the US, Italy and Spain to cross the unsettling threshold. The number of confirmed cases of the disease also went beyond 100,000.

There were 762 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Jerome Salomon, the head of the public health authority, said. The figure indicated a slight increase in the rate of fatalities, which remained stable for the few previous days.

The number of the infected in the country has also risen by almost 5,500 since Monday, reaching 103,573 people.

Despite the somber figures, the French health chief saw a positive sign in the fact that the number of patients in intensive care has been decreasing for the sixth day in a row. 6,730 people remained in ICU, which was almost a hundred less than on the previous day.

The national lockdown, which French president Emmanuel Macron prolonged until May 11 during a televised address on Monday, seems to be having an effect on the pace of the spread of the disease.

With people forced to stay indoors, that speech turned out to be a record-breaker, as 36.7 million watched how the head of state apologized and acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in the way France handled the pandemic.

The willingness to take the blame on himself should’ve scored some much-needed points for Macron amid his crumbling ratings. But the triumph was short-lived, when a video of him having a heated argument with a medical worker was leaked online.

The footage, made last week during Macron’s visit to a hospital in Paris, contrary to the tone of his historic tv address, showed the President accusing his predecessors for France being underprepared for the pandemic. “We haven’t made up for 15 years of hospital tariff cuts, you’re right,” he told the medic, and insisted: “but I won’t take responsibility for anything that’s been done before [taking office].”

After that visit, the Elysee Palace released a clip of the President leading a round of applause with the hospital staff. But the medics later insisted that they were applauding each other, not Macron.

A French artist drew a picture that summarized the President’s lengthy speech and graphically illustrated how the sacrifices made during the lockdown will bear fruits. Macron was happy to share it on his Twitter account, exclaiming: “Bravo.”

Bravo @oliviersampson pour cette synthèse ! Si vous n’étiez pas devant votre écran hier soir : https://t.co/PQiWHe4UVR — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 14, 2020

But some twitterati didn’t share his excitement, pointing out that it was a drawing just for kids and completely neglected to face the problems on the ground, including the lack of masks and protective gear for the medics. “Those, who think that things will return to normal after May 11, must stop believing in Santa Claus,” one commenter advised.

