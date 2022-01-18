Over 102,000 new COVID cases have been reported in France.

In the last 24 hours, France’s public health agency recorded 102,144 coronavirus cases, according to the country’s public health agency.

According to the CDC, the latest cases brought the total number of infections in the country to over 14.27 million.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of an additional 298 people, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 127,263.

The percentage of PCR tests that yielded positive results increased to 22.8 percent.

In hospitals, a total of 25,776 people are being treated, with 3,913 of them in intensive care units (ICUs).

In a statement, Genevieve Chene, director general of Public Health France, said it was too early to declare the epidemic over.

Chene said caution should be maintained as the number of virus-related cases continues to rise, and that the number of people receiving treatment in hospitals may rise even more.

She went on to say that assessing the outbreak’s trajectory will have to wait until the coming days.

Meanwhile, masks are once again required in public spaces in the French capital, Paris.

According to the Paris police, wearing a mask has become mandatory in places where more than ten people congregate, on public transportation, and in schools, universities, places of worship, and shopping malls.

On March 13, the Administrative Court of Paris suspended an order requiring the wearing of masks in public areas in the capital.

