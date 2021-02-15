Over 108,000 coronavirus tests conducted in Laos

VIENTIANE, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Laos has conducted COVID-19 test on 108,010 cases since January 2020, with 45 of them positive, according to Lao Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference here on Monday that Laos has been carrying out test on a daily basis to detect coronavirus infections since January 2020, completing 108,010 in total so far.

Among the people tested, 45 have been confirmed to be infected with the virus and 41 of the patients have been discharged from hospitals.

On Sunday, a total of 699 people entered Laos through international border checkpoints. Body temperature checks showed no one had signs of fever.

According to the National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, it has been monitoring 2,701 people at 35 accommodation centers across the country.

The Lao government has urged people nationwide to remain vigilant and continue to implement preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Laos detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24. Enditem