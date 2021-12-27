Over 11,000 cases of covid were reported in Scotland on Boxing Day, the highest number ever.

Over 11,000 covid cases were recorded in Scotland on Boxing Day, the highest number ever.

As Omicron rates have risen in recent days, Nicola Sturgeon has urged the public to follow the advice.

On Boxing Day, more than 11,000 positive cases were estimated to have been recorded, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The Scottish Government has announced that the Covid figures over Christmas were the highest daily totals since the outbreak began.

On Boxing Day (December 26), more than 11,000 positive cases are estimated to have been reported, with 8,252 cases reported on Christmas Day (December 25) and 10,562 cases reported on December 27.

However, due to a reporting lag, the actual number of positive Covid-19 cases may be higher.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, has pleaded with people to follow guidelines in order to reduce transmission chains.

“While these figures are preliminary, the steep increase in cases we had anticipated is now manifesting, and this reflects Omicron’s significantly increased transmissibility,” she said.

We expect case numbers to rise even more in the coming days, though it’s worth remembering that they would have been even higher if the public had followed the guidance issued in the run-up to Christmas.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

“These figures highlight the importance of not underestimating the impact of Omicron – even if the rate of hospitalization associated with it is much lower than previous strains of the virus, case numbers this high will inevitably put an additional strain on the NHS. This level of infection will also cause a significant and severely disruptive level of sickness absence across the economy and critical services.”

“So, even though we’re all sick of Covid’s impact on our lives, it’s critical that we follow the guidelines over the next few weeks to help slow the virus’s spread while we finish the accelerated booster programs.”

“In addition to practicing good hand hygiene and wearing face coverings, I am requesting that everyone limit their contact with others as much as possible, limit any essential indoor gatherings to no more than three households, and be boosted by the bells.”

“I know it’s difficult to stick to all of these measures – especially at this time of year – but there’s no doubt it will help keep us safer.”