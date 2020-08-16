Over 120 United Airlines passengers stranded at airport near New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — More than 120 Chinese passengers are stuck at the Newark Liberty International Airport near New York City as they have been rejected from boarding the United Airlines UA79 flight to Tokyo on Sunday.

The airline company explained that it needed to assign the flight a new crew member because of a crew scheduling disruption, passengers from the flight told Xinhua.

The plane took off about three hours after the scheduled time. However, more than 120 Chinese passengers were not allowed into the plane because they would be missing their connection flights from the Narita International Airport in Japan to two Chinese cities of Fuzhou and Hangzhou.

Under that circumstances, the passengers might be refused to stay at the Narita airport and be sent back to their departure place, they said.

Many of them flew to Newark from other parts of the United States after returning their apartments, and some visas are close to expiration, the passengers said, adding some people had spent months in obtaining air tickets, and now it is nearly impossible to buy new tickets in a short time. Enditem