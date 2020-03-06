Over 1,200 Canary Wharf workers are evacuated amid coronavirus fears

Staff members across London’s financial district have been sent home as the coronavirus continues to rock the industry with one company banning its workers from using the tube to get into the office.

Over 1,200 staff members at US group S&P Global Platts were sent home yesterday afternoon after it was discovered a visitor to the Canary Wharf site had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It comes as HSBC also told 100 staff members not to come in after one of its workers tested positively for the disease.

With many finance workers based in Canary Wharf, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has now said that all companies need to have contingency plans in place.

According to the Telegraph, hedge fund manager Greg Coffey also told workers he would pay for their taxis to and from the office in a bid to stop them catching the virus.

Mr Coffrey, formerly dubbed the ‘Wizard of Oz’ from his days at the hedge fund GLG Partners reportedly told staff at his Kirkoswald Capital firm to not take the tube to the office in Knightsbridge and to instead get taxis into work.

S&P employees in Canary Wharf were told yesterday to work from home until further notice.

In a company statement a spokesperson said: ‘Platts has a robust business continuity plan to ensure there are no disruptions to our MOC (market-on-close) price assessment process and the essential commodity market intelligence our customers rely on across news and analytics’.

The site is home to 1,200 employees, and the 20 Canada Square address is also shared with the trading operation of oil and gas giant BP.

A spokesperson said they were monitoring the situation and it is believed that staff are still today working in the office building.

Yesterday HSBC evacuated part of its Canary Wharf HQ after a worker tested positive for the virus.

The firm cleared the 10th floor for cleaning and advised staff not to come to work after an employee self-isolated after contracting the disease.

The remaining floors of its Canada Square office building remained open.

JP Morgan also said it would be sending some of its London staff to back up sites.

JP Morgan has offices Canary Wharf as well as a base in Blackfriars, where the firm’s asset management arm is based.

Britain has so far registered 116 cases and reported its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday.

MailOnline has contacted Kirkoswald Capital.