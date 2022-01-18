Over 124,000 orphans were helped by a Turkish aid organization in 2021.

A Turkish aid organization aided over 124,000 orphans in 2021.

Zeynep Rakipoglu is a Turkish journalist who lives in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL (AA) – In 2021, Turkiye’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) assisted 124,388 orphaned children throughout the country and around the world.

The organization has provided monthly support to 14,987 orphans in Turkiye and 109,401 orphans in 49 other countries, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The IHH has been working in 13 countries at 42 orphanages and two orphan education facilities, some of which were built last year.

According to the statement, construction of six orphanages in five countries is also continuing.

During the same time period, the foundation helped 379 orphans with their education and distributed stationery sets to 21,041 orphans.

It went on to say that many orphans were also given medical assistance.