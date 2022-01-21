Over 125 venomous and nonvenomous snakes surrounded a Maryland man who was found dead in his home.

A Maryland man was discovered dead in his home surrounded by over 125 venomous and nonvenomous snakes.

According to the New York Post, a man was discovered dead in his Maryland home surrounded by more than 125 venomous and nonvenomous snakes.

According to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Department, a neighbor checked on the man after not seeing him for a day and found him unconscious on the floor.

After EMS and fire officials forced their way through the front door, the 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there has been no evidence of foul play in the man’s death, and his identity has not been revealed.

Authorities discovered a variety of snakes inside the home.

A 14-foot Burmese python was the largest snake that animal control found.

The collection of snakes was unknown to the man’s neighbors.

Neighbors, on the other hand, should not be concerned about the snakes, according to animal control officials.

Jennifer Harris is a Charles County Animal Control spokesperson.

Animal control had to “tag and bag” over 125 snakes from the man’s home, she told WUSA9.

She described the snake collection as the largest the department’s chief had ever seen in his 30-year career.

“I want to reassure the community and anyone living in this neighborhood that we have not seen any snakes that were not properly secured or could have escaped,” Harris told WUSA9.

“I understand that people were concerned that the snakes might pose a threat to people living nearby,” she said. “However, at this time, we have not discovered or determined that any of the snakes were not secured after this gentleman’s death.”

It is illegal in Maryland to keep venomous snakes as pets.

