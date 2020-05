Over 1,300 battling forest fire in China’s Yunnan

More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a fire that started Saturday in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said Sunday.

The fire broke out at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the city of Anning.

As of 5:40 a.m. Sunday, part of the fire had been put out, and firefighters were still battling the fire.