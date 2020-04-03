Over 140 firefighters race to rescue after train derails in central China

A total of 147 firefighters and 28 fire engines have been sent to help with rescue work after a train derailed in the city of Chenzhou in central China’s Hunan Province Monday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

One person was killed in the accident, which happened in Yongxing County at 11:40 a.m. when the train ran into a landslide, leaving five carriages derailed. The power generation car caught on fire.

The ministry sent a work team to help with rescue work and urged all-out efforts to search and rescue the trapped passengers as soon as possible and put out the fire.

The train, T179, was running from the city of Jinan, east China’s Shandong Province, to Guangzhou in south China’s Guangdong Province, according to China Railway Guangzhou Group Co., Ltd.