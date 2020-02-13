Over 150 protesters injured ahead of parliament session in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — More than 150 protesters were injured in clashes with security forces ahead of the parliament’s meeting in Beirut’s downtown on Tuesday, local TV channel Al Jadeed reported.

Some of the injuries were treated on the spot while some injured people were sent to hospitals by the Lebanese Civil Defense.

Thousands of Lebanese took to the streets on Tuesday to prevent parliament members from reaching the parliament to pass a confidence vote for Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet.

The Lebanese have been continuously protesting against the current ruling political class since October 2019, hoping to overhaul the political system.