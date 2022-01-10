Over 16,000 historical artifacts have been seized by Turkish police in the capital.

Over 16,000 historical artifacts have been seized by Turkish police in Istanbul.

Coins and jewelry from the Byzantine, Roman, Seljuk, and Ottoman periods are among the objects on display.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to security sources, Turkish police seized over 16,000 historical artifacts in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The anti-smuggling police stopped a vehicle in the Mamak district after receiving a tip, confiscating a total of 16,398 ancient coins and 399 pieces of jewelry, according to sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After police procedures, the arrested driver will be taken to a local courthouse.

The historical artifacts will be delivered to the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, and date from the Byzantine, Roman, Seljuk, and Ottoman periods.