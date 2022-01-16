Over-16s will be offered the Covid booster vaccine starting Monday as the government expands its rollout.

Covid booster vaccine: As the government expands its rollout, over-16s will be offered the vaccine starting Monday.

On Monday, the minimum age for receiving a Covid-19 booster vaccination was reduced to 16 and 17 years old.

The NHS has confirmed that eligible over-16s can book their Covid-19 booster vaccination online or at a walk-in site as of Monday, December 17th.

Boosters jabs, which were previously only available to those aged 18 and up, will now be available to everyone.

When booking opens, approximately 40,000 teenagers will be eligible for a booster three months after receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Previously, a 16-year-old had to be considered “high risk,” meaning they were likely to become seriously ill if they contracted the virus.

“Covid has caused so much disruption for so many families over the past two years, affecting young people’s lives and education, and getting vaccinated protects them, their families, and their friends, allowing them to stay at school and continue socialising,” said Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and deputy lead of the NHS vaccination programme.

“We know that the best protection against coronavirus is vaccination, and I’d encourage everyone, regardless of age, to get that vital booster as soon as possible.”

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said the change would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to keep themselves and their friends safe during the winter.

“Thanks to the tireless dedication of the NHS, our booster program has been a phenomenal success and allowed us to enjoy the festive season safely with loved ones,” said vaccines minister Maggie Throup.

“As face-to-face teaching is so important, we’re doing everything we can to keep schools, sixth forms, and colleges open.”

“I urge every young person who is eligible to get boosted right now to protect themselves, their friends, and their families.”

Since August, over 889,700 teenagers aged 16 to 17 have received their first dose of the vaccine, with over 600,000 receiving their second dose.

On Saturday, experts suggested that Covid-19 infections in the south of England are leveling off, indicating that hospital admissions are slowing.

For the first time this year, the number of daily cases fell below 100,000 on Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

The number of new cases in the UK fell to 98,578 on December 18, the lowest since December 18th.

Covid booster vaccine: Over-16s to be offered jab from Monday as government expands rollout