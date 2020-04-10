Over 18,000 arrested in Sri Lanka for violating curfew

COLOMBO, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Sri Lankan police said on Wednesday that over 18,000 people had been arrested across the country for violating the curfew which has been in place since March 20.

In a statement, the police said those arrested include over 200 people being arrested within the past 24 hours alone for loitering on roads, gathering and consuming alcohol at public venues, travelling by vehicle, and keeping restaurants open.

Over 4,600 vehicles have been seized and all those arrested will be produced before courts in the coming days.

Sri Lanka imposed a nation-wide curfew on March 20, which was lifted for a few hours during last week in separate districts for people to re-stock on essential items.

Sri Lanka has so far detected over 180 COVID-19 infected patients out of whom, 42 have recovered and been discharged. The remaining 138 are under observation in designated hospitals.

Thousands are under quarantine at home and quarantine centers.