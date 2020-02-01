Over 2 dozen Afghan security personnel killed as insurgency ascends in northern region

KABUL, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — More than two dozen security personnel including police and army have been killed in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan and Kunduz provinces over the past two consecutive days as the Taliban fighters have intensified activities in the country’s northern region, officials said Wednesday.

At least 13 troopers including army and police personnel have been confirmed dead as the Taliban fighters stormed security checkpoints in Dasht-e-Archi district of the restive Kunduz province early Wednesday, a member of provincial council Safiullah Amiri has confirmed.

District governor Nasrudin Nazari Saadi has confirmed the fighting but insisted that the attacking militants have fled the area after four hours of fighting and leaving 15 bodied behind.

Zabihullah Majahid who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit in contact with media claimed that more than 30 soldiers had been killed in the raid.

The Taliban fighters also attacked a police security checkpoint in the neighboring Baghlan province on Tuesday night killing 12 police present at their post.

Mohammad Safdar Mohsini the head of Baghlan Provincial Council has confirmed that a group of Taliban militants launched multi-pronged offensive on police checkpoint in Khawja Alwan area outside provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri in the wee hours of Tuesday killing 12 police and wounding three others.

Increase in militancy has taken the country’s ranking security officials to visit the northern provinces and chalk out plan to tackle the issue.

The country’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib who is visiting the northern provinces to assess the security situation in meeting with local officials on Wednesday emphasized for coordination among security organs, saying coordination among security apparatus and cooperation with the people would lead to improving security in the region.

The Taliban outfit according to locals, have shifted its fighters from the militancy-plagued southern region to the relatively peaceful northern provinces to influence the region.