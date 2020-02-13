Over 2 tonnes of cannabis seized at border gate in northwest Turkey

ISTANBUL, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Turkish customs officials on Tuesday seized over two tonnes of cannabis during an operation carried out at the Turkish-Bulgarian border gate in northwestern Turkey, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan tweeted.

Custom enforcement teams launched a search operation on a suspicious truck at the Kapikule border gate in the Edirne province, Pekcan said.

She noted that the amount of the seized drug was the highest during a single operation conducted at a land border gate.

Video footage aired by the Ihlas news agency showed that police teams with specially trained dogs found the cannabis hidden in packages in the truck bed.

The vehicle was traveling from Italy to Georgia, Ihlas said, noting that police detained the driver.