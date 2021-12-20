Pfizer-BioNTech will provide over 200 million additional vaccine doses to the European Union.

In 2022, at least 650 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to European Commission member states.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Pfizer-BioNTech announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the European Commission and its member states to provide over 200 million additional doses of COVID-19 Comirnaty vaccines.

The contract’s details are “currently being finalized,” according to BioNTech, which was founded in Germany by a Turkish immigrant couple.

According to the statement, the 200 million doses announced today will be added to the 450 million doses already planned to be delivered in 2022 based on previously signed agreements.

As a result, Pfizer-BioNTech will deliver at least 650 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to European Commission member states next year.

“If a variant vaccine is determined to be needed and subsequently authorized or approved,” the statement added, “this order would also cover potential vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant without additional costs.”

Pfizer-BioNTech agreed in May to supply the European Commission with 900 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with the option of requesting up to another 900 million doses.

The first coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the European Union was BioNTech-Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine, Comirnaty.

It was already approved for emergency use or conditional marketing authorization in over 45 countries at the start of the year, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The vaccine is given in two doses, three weeks apart, in the European Union.

In addition, in individuals 18 years of age and older, a booster third dose is given at least six months after the second dose.