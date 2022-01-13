Over 222,000 additional COVID vaccines will be administered to Zambian children.

A total of 222,000 additional COVID vaccines will be given to Zambian children.

As part of a campaign to immunize children over the age of 12, Washington sends a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses via COVAX.

Zambia’s capital, Lusaka

According to a statement released on Thursday, an additional 222,300 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine arrived in Zambia this week to support an ongoing program to get vaccines into the hands of children aged 12 to 18.

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Lusaka, the vaccines were purchased and donated by the US as part of the COVAX initiative, which is part of Washington’s efforts to rapidly expand vaccine coverage.

Last December, authorities in the Southern African nation began vaccinating children against the coronavirus in a campaign that has gained traction.

Kalangwa Kalangwau, a Health Ministry official, stated in a recent virtual press conference that achieving herd immunity would be “key in winning the fight against COVID-19.”

“I want to reassure parents that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for kids and protects them from infection,” Kalangwa said.

The country’s Health Ministry reported 2,167 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 291,582.

After four more deaths, the death toll now stands at 3,834.

According to official figures, 1.4 million of Zambia’s 8.4 million people eligible for vaccination have been fully vaccinated.