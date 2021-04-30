Over 243 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) — More than 243.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide, 55 percent have been administered in the past month, said Mi Feng, spokesperson with the commission, at a press conference.

The vaccination work will continue rolling across the country during the upcoming May Day holiday, which will run from May 1 to 5, said Mi.

The commission also encouraged more people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, said Mi. Enditem