Over 250 Chinese police personnel lose lives on COVID-19 duty: report

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — A total of 169 police officers and 86 auxiliary police personnel had died in the line of duty fighting COVID-19 by the end of June, according to a work report.

The State Council on Monday submitted the work report on law enforcement of public security organs to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature.

At the early stage of the epidemic, police personnel were put on shifts covering 24 hours at quarantine stations along the border of Hubei Province and assisted the transfer of over 50,000 people with abnormal body temperature, read the report.

At the peak of the epidemic outbreak, more than 100,000 police personnel took on patrol duties in over 2,800 designated hospitals across the country every day, the report added. They helped ensure the smooth medical treatment of COVID-19 patients and facilitated the proper management of quarantine.

According to the report, public security organs also cracked down on law violations including resistance to epidemic response measures, violent attacks on medics, manufacturing and trading counterfeit and shoddy anti-epidemic supplies, among others. Enditem