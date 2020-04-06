Over 250,000 patients recover from coronavirus globally

ANKARA

More than 250,000 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus globally, according to the U.S-based Johns Hopkins University.

China has the highest number of recovered people with 77,207.

Outside of China, the total number of recovered people is 38,080 in Spain, 26,400 in Germany, 20,996 in Italy, 19,736 in Iran, 15,574 in France, 15,021 in the U.S, 6,463 in South Korea, 6,415 in Switzerland, 1,005 in Malaysia, 215 in the U.K, and 786 in Turkey, the university data showed.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 182 countries and regions.

The data shows more than 1.2 million people have been infected, while the death toll exceeds 65,600 across the world.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan