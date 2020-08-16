Over 30 countries’ daily COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000: WHO

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — More than 30 countries reported a daily COVID-19 caseload over 1,000, according to a report released Saturday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the countries, four topped the list with over 10,000 new daily cases, according to the data received by the WHO from national authorities as of 10 a.m. CEST (0800 GMT) on Saturday.

India reported 65,002 new daily cases, followed by Brazil with 60,091, the United States with 52,799 and Colombia with 11,286.

Countries with a daily caseload between 1,000 and 10,000 are mainly in Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Peru recorded 9,441 new daily cases and Argentina reported 7,498 cases. Mexico’s daily caseload topped 7,000, reaching 7,371, followed by Chile with 2,077, Bolivia with 1,388, the Dominican Republic with 1,354, Venezuela with 1,281, Guatemala with 1,144, Costa Rica with 1,072, Panama with 1,069 and Ecuador with 1,066.

In Europe, Spain reported 5,479 new daily infections, while the number in Russia was 5,061. France recorded 2,667 cases in a day, followed by Ukraine with 1,847 new daily cases, Britain with 1,440, as well as Germany and Romania with the same number of 1,415.

In Asia, the Philippines reported 6,134 new daily cases. Iraq recorded 4,013 new cases, while Iran reported 2,501. Bangladesh’s daily new cases reached 2,766, followed by Indonesia with 2,307, Kazakhstan with 1,847, Saudi Arabia with 1,383, Japan with 1,360 and Turkey 1,226.

In Africa, South Africa, Morocco and Ethiopia were the only three countries that reported a daily caseload between 1,000 and 10,000, with 6,275, 1,306 and 1,038 daily new cases respectively.

According to the WHO, the cases in “Territories,” which “include territories, areas, overseas dependencies and other jurisdictions of similar status,” were counted separately in the report. Enditem