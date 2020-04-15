Over 300 kg of marijuana seized in SE Turkey

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey

Four suspects were arrested as security forces seized over 300 kilograms of marijuana in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the local gendarmerie forces conducted an operation on April 13 in Hani district against illicit drug trafficking, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

It said a vehicle flagged for a check tried to flee but was stopped.

A search of the car led to the recovery of 305 kilograms (672 pounds) of marijuana and an unlicensed gun, read the statement.

Four suspects were arrested and further investigations are underway, it added.