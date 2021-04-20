Over 300 rebels killed in northern Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad

The Chadian army announced late Sunday that it has killed more than 300 rebels in the northern part of the Central African country.

The rebels were from The Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), the military said in a press release.

“More than 300 terrorists have been neutralized and 150 were taken prisoner, including three senior officials” during the clashes in the Kanem province on Saturday, said army spokesperson Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouna.

“We deplore five martyrs and 36 wounded,” Agouna added.

According to him, 26 vehicles, including 16 equipped with heavy weapons, were recovered from the rebels.

Last week, FACT claimed independence of Chad’s northern region of Tibetsi, which is close to the Libyan border.

Fighting started a day after presidential elections on April 11. Unofficial partial results show President Idriss Deby Itno taking an early lead and extending his 30-year rule, a possibility being defied by opposition parties and civil society groups.

On Saturday, the US Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees from its Embassy in N’Djamena fearing political unrest and violence.