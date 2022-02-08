Over 3,000 people attend India’s first metaverse wedding reception.

COVID restrictions force an Indian couple to hold their wedding in the virtual world, according to a report.

According to a report released Monday, India’s first metaverse wedding reception drew over 3,000 guests.

Because of coronavirus pandemic measures that limit the number of guests to 100, Dinesh SP, 24, and his fiancée Janaganandhini Ramaswamy, 23, who were married Sunday in a traditional ceremony in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, decided to hold their reception in the virtual world.

The “first-ever metaverse marriage” in Asia lasted nearly two hours.

With the help of a tech start-up called TardiVerse, the groom, who works with blockchain technology and is a cryptocurrency enthusiast, and Ramaswamy, an IT professional, both fans of Harry Potter, set up a Hogwarts-themed metaverse for the reception, according to the daily.