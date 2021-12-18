Over 3,000 spare rooms offered by UK households are unavailable to Afghan refugees, according to charities.

More than 3,000 spare rooms offered by UK households are unavailable to Afghan refugees, according to charities.

Despite the fact that nearly 12,000 people, half of whom are children, are still living in temporary hotel accommodations nearly five months after being evacuated from Afghanistan, this news comes as no surprise.

After the fall of Kabul in August, Refugees at Home, which connects those with extra space to those in need, said 1,600 people had offered up spare rooms, as well as some empty self-contained annexes and homes.

In the same month, Room for Refugees, which is part of Positive Action in Housing (PAIH), received 1,747 new requests to host people directly affected by the crisis.

The charities, on the other hand, have been unable to use any of the accommodations thus far.

Because the hosted accommodation is not recognized as official temporary housing for this cohort, those who leave bridging hotels risk losing their entitlement to resettlement assistance, including the ability to secure long-term housing.

Rather than being matched with a council that can provide them with suitable housing by the Home Office, those who leave bridging hotels must rely on the discretion of the local authority they have moved into for assistance.

Separately, Airbnb, which has launched a program to provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world, said it was still in talks with the Home Office about launching the program in the UK.

As part of Airbnb’s program, over 7,600 Afghan refugees have been offered temporary housing in the United States.

Given that many of those who were evacuated from Afghanistan are families with children, not all of the spare rooms available are suitable for short-term accommodation.

However, Lauren Scott, executive director of Refugees at Home, said it was “disappointing” that offers of suitable housing from the general public had not been accepted, and that people were still “living in hotels indefinitely.”

“From what I understand, there are a variety of requirements.

