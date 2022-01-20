Over 330,000 people visit the Turkish Cypriot region of Maras.

After 46 years, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ coastal region was reopened to the public in October 2020.

LEFKOSA (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) is the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Since the coastal region was partially reopened to the public in 2020, more than 330,000 tourists have visited Maras in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Maras had effectively become a ghost town after being cut off from the rest of the world for 46 years.

Since October 2020, a small portion of the region (roughly 3.5 percent of the total area) has been reopened.

Since the reopening, more than 330,000 domestic and international tourists have visited the town, according to official records.

Gazimagusa municipality, which includes the coastal Maras area, has made various arrangements for visitors, including refreshment kiosks and bike rental points.

Along the two main beaches, there are also sunbeds and umbrellas, as well as social events.

The history of Maras, according to tourist Ibrahim Yilmaz, is one of the city’s main draws.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, he said, “This area can be restored and used for film shoots, particularly historical films.”

Serkan Erol, another tourist, said he visits the TRNC on a regular basis for business, but this was his first time in Maras.

“It feels like you’ve stepped back in time,” he said.

“I believe that our youth should be well-versed in their history.

Coming to Maras can be extremely helpful in this regard.

I intend to bring my family and children here as soon as possible.”

– Decades-long squabble

Despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

Beginning in the early 1960s, ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to flee to enclaves for safety.

Turkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence resulted from a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation in 1974.

As a result, in 1983, the TRNC was established.

In recent years, it has experienced an on-again, off-again peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU in 2004, the same year that the UN’s Annan plan to end the long-running conflict was thwarted by Greek Cypriots.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.