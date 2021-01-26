Over 35 injured in protest clashes in northern Lebanon

BEIRUT, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — More than 35 people were injured on Tuesday due to clashes between protesters and security forces in the city of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.

Protesters took to the street to demonstrate against the Lebanese authorities’ decision to impose total lockdown in the country in the absence of a social safety net capable of securing the basic needs of citizens.

They burned police cars near the headquarters of Tripoli government and threw stones at security forces who used rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators.

Tripoli, one of the poorest cities in Lebanon, has been witnessing for the past few days demonstrations as many citizens said that the total lockdown led to the economic deterioration and plunged them into poverty.

Poverty and unemployment rates have increased to unprecedented levels in Lebanon with the World Bank estimating poverty rate to surpass 50 percent in the country. Enditem