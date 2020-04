Procuratorial organs across China prosecuted 36,711 suspects in 23,695 cases on charges of jeopardizing public security last year, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Tuesday.

The organs approved the arrest of 24,279 suspects in 14,661 such cases in 2019, according to the SPP.

The Chinese procuratorial authority vows to swiftly crack down on crimes involving guns and explosives according to the law, the SPP said.