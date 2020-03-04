Over 4.9 million of stimulants seized in Myanmar’s western state

YANGON, March 3 (Xinhua) — Myanmar authorities seized over 4.9 million of stimulants in Rakhine State, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Tuesday.

Acting on tip-offs, the joint anti-narcotic police force confiscated over 4.9 million of stimulants from a warehouse along with one suspect in Maung Daw Township on Monday.

The township police filed a case against the suspect and further investigation is underway under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, the release said.

Myanmar authorities also detained 19,200 litres of Hydrochloric acid, 25,600 litres of Acetone and 25,600 litres of Ethyl Acetate from three trucks in Mong Naung Township of Shan State on Sunday, the release added.

According to a release issued by the President’s Office on Tuesday, a total of 1,002 drug-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 1,544 suspects were charged in connection with the cases as of Feb. 29 this year, since the formation of the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department in 2018.