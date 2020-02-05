Over 4,000 candidates to compete for 290-seat Iranian parliament

TEHRAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — More than 4,000 candidates have been approved by Iran’s Guardian Council of Constitution, the main entity in charge of vetting candidates, to compete in the February’s election, Financial Tribune daily reported on Tuesday.

Nearly 58 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the 11th round of parliamentary elections slated for Feb. 21, 3 million of which will be first-time voters.

According to Jamal Orf, chairman of Iranian Elections Headquarters, of those eligible to cast a ballot in the fast-approaching election, 50.13 percent are men and 49.87 percent are women, Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The two main parliamentary camps, namely reformists and principalities, are speculating about the list of candidates they want to field.