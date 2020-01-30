Over 4,000 left homeless by torrential rains in southern Tanzania: official

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — At least 4,500 people in six villages in Kilwa district in Tanzania’s southern region of Lindi have been made homeless after their houses were demolished by ongoing torrential rains, an official said on Monday.

“At least 4,500 people from the six villages have been accommodated in schools and churches after their houses were swept away by flash floods caused by ongoing heavy rains this week,” said Christopher Ngubiagai, Kilwa district commissioner.

Apart from the washing away of the houses, the rains have also damaged road infrastructure, farms, and killed a good number of livestock, said Ngubiagai.

He said a rescue team has been dispatched to villages affected by the rains to assess the damage, appealing to individuals and organizations to help donate relief supplies for the victims.

On Sunday, The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) issued its latest weather outlook warning of looming heavy rains in more than 10 regions, including the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.