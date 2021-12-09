Over 40s are being turned away from booster jab clinics because the 3-month gap recommendation is not being followed.

On social media, some people have expressed their dissatisfaction with the gap.

People over the age of 40 have complained that they are being denied a booster shot and are being told incorrectly that they must wait six months after their second vaccination dose.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) recommended halving the dosing gap from six to three months at the end of November.

People over the age of 40 in England were able to schedule their booster shot for three months after their second dose on Wednesday.

People can book a month ahead of time – two months after their second dose – using the online booking system.

The increase in cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has prompted these changes to booster jab bookings.

Laura Wood, on the other hand, tweeted that she had been denied a booster shot despite being eligible.

“Just turned away from Kassam Stadium for THE THIRD TIME trying to get a (hashtag)Booster,” she wrote on Twitter.

They’re still working on the six-month gap between jabs for people over 40, according to reports.

I’m only a week away from six months, but I’m still unboostered.”

“In line with JCVI guidance, NHS sites are expected to vaccinate those most at risk from coronavirus first, which at the moment is people aged 40 and over, as well as those with health conditions and healthcare workers,” an NHS spokesperson said.

“No one should be turned away who has scheduled an appointment and is eligible for a booster, and people over 40 who are three months past their second dose can now get their booster at walk-in centers as well.”

“Our best weapon to fight the virus is to get as many jabs in arms as possible,” Sajid Javid, the Health and Social Care Secretary, said when the booster jab changes were announced at the end of last month.

“That is why, in light of the Omicron variant, I requested that the JCVI look into expanding and speeding up the vaccination program.”

“Thanks to their prompt advice, we’ve been able to ramp up our booster program – and protect even more people even faster.”

