Over 437,000 people received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week

MORE THAN 437,000 people received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, a decrease of over 6,000 compared to last week.

Payments worth a total of €130.31 million were paid to people in receipt of the PUP today.

7,165 people closed their PUP claims in the past week, with more than 5,500 of those returning to work.

Construction is the sector that saw the largest decrease in the number of people receiving the payment this week, with 1,591 fewer people than last week.

Almost half of people in receipt of the PUP this week got the maximum rate of €350.

The Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said these figures “underline the importance” of the payment as a support for people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“I know people are feeling weary and fatigued. The efforts that you are all making are crucial to keeping the virus suppressed and therefore protecting lives while we roll out the vaccination programme, which is being significantly ramped up this month as the supply of vaccines increases.”

Just over 2,000 people received the enhanced illness payment this week. This is the payment for those who are off work with Covid-19, or those who are advised to self-isolate.

The age group with the largest number of people in receipt of the PUP this week is those aged under 25, with more than 105,000 people.

This is followed by almost 99,000 people aged 35-44.