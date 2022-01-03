Over 4,400 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021, according to a report.

Over 4,400 migrants died attempting to reach Spain in 2021, according to a report.

OVIEDO (Spain) –

According to a report released on Monday, over 4,400 migrants died trying to reach Spain in 2021, making it the deadliest year on record.

According to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, the total number of victims has increased by 103 percent since 2020, as more people have resorted to increasingly dangerous means of reaching Europe and authorities have failed to rescue them on time.

The majority of the victims were men, but 628 women and 205 children also died.

The sea voyage from Western Africa to the Canary Islands had by far the highest number of fatalities.

The organization discovered 124 shipwrecks and 4,016 deaths, making it one of the world’s most dangerous migratory routes.

“Europe’s and Morocco’s deterrence and contention policies on Western Mediterranean routes have steadily pushed migration flows towards the Atlantic, making the Canary Islands the main destination for people on the move,” the report stated.

Small wooden ships were seen taking off from as far south as Gambia in 2021, about 1,700 kilometers (1,050 miles) from the Canary Islands.

The ships vanished without a trace during the majority of the tragedies along this route, but some have been discovered in the Caribbean with human remains.

Mali, which is engulfed in armed conflict and is also seeing climate change push families to the brink, was the most common source of migrants on this route.

According to the report, citizens from 21 countries died trying to reach Spain last year.

The rise of inflatable plastic dinghies departing from Morocco’s coast was another development noted by the NGO.

In the first half of 2021, 33% of these attempts failed.

Last spring, during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, thousands of people were allowed to breach the border of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta by Moroccan authorities.

According to the organization, 95% of victims on migrant routes to Spain die at sea, and their bodies are never found.

Despite being the deadliest year yet, the number of irregular migrants arriving in Spain by land or sea fell by 1.2 percent from 2020 to 39,157.

