Over 49,000 new COVID cases have been reported in Mexico, according to the government.

In the midst of the fourth wave of the pandemic, the United States of America is seeing an increase in daily cases.

Mexico’s Health Ministry reported 49,343 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Mexico, which is fighting the pandemic’s fourth wave, had the highest daily number of cases in recent weeks on Tuesday.

In the North American country, the total number of infections surpassed 4.43 million, while the number of people who recovered surpassed 3.47 million.

Over the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen by 320 to 301,789, while the number of active cases has surpassed 360,000.

As part of the mass vaccination campaign in Mexico, 64 percent of the population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57 percent has received the second dose.

According to the Worldometers website, which compiles COVID-19 data, Mexico is the “14th country with the most cases in the world,” with a population of over 126 million.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.55 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 334 million cases confirmed globally since December 2019.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.