Over 500 prisoners released in Sri Lanka to mark Independence Day

COLOMBO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has granted a general amnesty to 512 prisoners serving minor sentences to mark the 72nd Independence Day which falls on Feb. 4, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement on Monday.

The amnesty has been granted on the recommendation of Nimal Siripala de Silva, minister of Justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms.

The PMD said those have been serving jail terms after being convicted for minor offenses such as theft, breach of trust and drunken driving.

“No one imprisoned on conviction for major offences such as rape, robbery, grave sexual abuse and soliciting bribe is on the list,” the PMD statement said.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day anniversary from British colonial rule by holding a grand parade in the capital.