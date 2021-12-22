Over 5,000 miles from home, an extremely rare eagle with an 8-foot wingspan was spotted in the United States.

Over 5,000 miles away from home, an extremely rare eagle with an 8-foot wingspan was spotted in the United States.

A Steller’s sea eagle was spotted in Massachusetts last week, which is an extremely rare sighting.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the eagle was perched on a tree branch alongside the Taunton River, nearly 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) from its native Asia.

This species of sea eagle can reach a weight of 20 pounds and a wingspan of 8 feet, making it one of the world’s largest raptors.

Stellar’s sea eagles (Haliaeetus pelagicus) have a bright orange beak, dark body, and distinctive white-edged wings, making them fairly easy to spot.

These range birds spend most of their time on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia, but they can also be found flying over Japan, China, and Korea.

According to estimates, there are only about 5,000 of these magnificent creatures left on the planet, including this one.

This sea eagle was most likely the same one that was seen flying around eastern Canada last month.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, it could also be the same bird that was spotted in Alaska in the summer of 2020.

In Texas, one Stellar sea eagle was also spotted, but researchers are unsure if it was the same bird.

On the bird’s migration, Andrew Farnsworth, a senior researcher at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, said, “It’s almost as far away from your origin as you can be.”

He went on to say, “It’s mind-boggling.”

It’s not unheard of for winged creatures to leave their home, even if it’s extremely rare.

Vagrancy is a behavior that can occur as a result of genetics or environmental changes.

While the bird does not appear to be looking for its own kind, Farnsworth believes it is taking cues from the North American-native bald eagle.

“It’s clearly associated with bald eagles,” he said, “probably because of their similar behavior, ecology, and diet, among other things.”

The bird’s chances of surviving in North America, according to Farnsworth, are “good.”

