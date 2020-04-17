Over 500,000 patients recover from coronavirus globally

ANKARA

More than 500,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus globally, according to the U.S-based Johns Hopkins University.

China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.

Outside of China, the total number of recovered people is 72,600 in Germany, 70,853 in Spain, 49,966 in the U.S.,49,933 in Iran, 37,130 in Italy, 29,121 in France, 14,700 in Switzerland, 14,026 in Brazil, 8,235 in Canada, 8,098 in Austria, 7,616 in South Korea, 323 in the U.K and 4,799 in Turkey, the university data showed.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The data shows nearly 2 million people have been infected globally, while the death toll has reached almost 127,600.