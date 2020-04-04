Over 60,000 Covid-19 deaths worldwide; 140 new deaths in Belgium

During the daily update on the situation, the inter-federal spokesperson Covid-19, Emmanuel André, underlined that the best indicator of the evolution of the epidemic remained the number of hospitalizations, which reflects, with a certain delay, efforts by the public to try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. “We are moving towards controlling the epidemic. The number of new admissions is no longer increasing as much as before, although it remains high“, he explained.

As for deaths, if their high number also reflects “the intensity and severity of the epidemic”, this indicator is “later” because some deaths are notified several days late. “We expect excess mortality to increase further in the coming days“, he noted.



Both the inter-federal spokespersons and the Crisis Center have called for continued efforts while they are bearing fruit. Emmanuel André also brushed aside the possibility of disinfecting the streets, as in France or China.