Over 600,000 stimulants seized in Myanmar’s southern state

YANGON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Myanmar authorities seized 604,500 stimulants in Mon state, according to a release from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint anti-narcotic police confiscated stimulants worth over 3 billion kyats (over 2.25 million U.S. dollars) from a vehicle along with four suspects in Mawlamyine township on Saturday.

The township police filed a case against the suspects and further investigation was underway as per the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, the release said.

According to the latest release issued by the President’s Office, a total of 1,513 drug-related cases were registered across Myanmar while 2,312 people were charged in connection with the cases as of Jan. 16 this year, since the formation of the Drug Activity Special Complaint Department in 2018. Enditem