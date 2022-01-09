Over 61,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkiye.

Over 61,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Turkiye.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered is over 136.2 million.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Sunday, Turkiye’s Health Ministry reported 61,727 new COVID-19 cases.

In addition, over the last day, there have been 173 coronavirus-related deaths and 35,163 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 384,049 virus tests were performed.

According to the most recent figures, the country has administered over 136.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent infection since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

More than 57.1 million people have received their first vaccination, with 51.81 million having received all of their vaccines.

More than 21.61 million people have received booster vaccines.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.48 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 305.5 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.