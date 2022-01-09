Over 63,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkiye.

Over 63,000 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Turkiye.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses given out has exceeded 135.28 million.

According to Turkiye’s Health Ministry, over 63,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday.

Over the last day, the ministry reported 63,214 new cases, 157 related deaths, and 29,197 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 406,796 virus tests have been performed.

According to the most recent figures, the country has administered more than 135.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the spread of the disease since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

At least 57.06 million people have had their first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 51.84 million having received all three doses.

More than 21 million people have received booster shots as well.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed over 5.47 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 300,000 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.