Over 66,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Turkiye.

Over 66,000 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Turkiye.

According to the Ministry of Health, nearly 136 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Saturday, the Health Ministry in Turkiye confirmed over 66,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last day, the ministry reported 66,237 new cases, 141 coronavirus-related deaths, and 34,592 recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 418,264 virus tests were performed.

According to the latest figures, the country has administered more than 135.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat infection since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021.

At least 57.06 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, with nearly 51.87 million receiving the full dose.

More than 21.41 million people have received booster shots as well.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.48 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 303.41 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.